By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 25-year-old man was shot four times and killed in North Philadelphia Thursday night, according to police. The man was shot twice in the right hip, once in the rib cage and once in the chest, police say.

The shooting occurred shortly after 7:45 p.m. at 11th and Thompson Streets. The victim was transported to Hahnemann Hospital and was pronounced dead at 8:06 p.m.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information about the shooting, call police.

