PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — City officials are celebrating the future of FDR Park. On Wednesday, the Fairmount Park Conservancy unveiled the new master plan for South Philadelphia’s largest park.
Officials say years of heavy use and regular flooding have taken a toll on its infrastructure and environmental integrity.
The goal of the plan is to revitalize and restore the park. The unveiling comes after a year-long planning process.
“We live in a changing city, we live in a changing country. There are elements of this park that should remain the same and there are elements of this park that need to change,” Philadelphia Parks Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell said.
The Fairmount Park Conservancy also gathered ideas from the community for the new master plan.