



CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) – A long-running carnival every year in Clifton Heights may soon have to find a new home. The Upper Darby School District is moving forward with plans to build a middle school on the fields where the carnival takes places.

Every year in May, Delaware County residents come to the Clifton Heights Athletic Fields for the carnival. But that will soon be changing and organizers will have to find a new home for the years-long tradition.

It’s not known for being the happiest place in the world, but it’s certainly the next best thing.

“I look forward to coming to the carnival,” Leonna Attwood said.

Attwood isn’t the only one who enjoys coming to the carnival.

‘It’s The Heart And Soul Of Our Town’: Hundreds Flock To Protest Potential Loss Of Clifton Heights Athletic Field

After all, there is plenty to indulge in.

“Going on rides with my little cousin Jack,” Hayden Reale said. “I’m about to play this balloon pop game.”

And of course, there is the food.

The food is good and the rides are fun, but unfortunately it may be the last time the carnival is held at the athletic fields.

The Clifton Heights PAL Carnival will have to find a new home after the Upper Darby School District made the decision to build a new school on the field.

Mastery Charter Schools Ranked In Top 100 School Districts In America

“This field is named after my dad, the field is in his honor so we’re disappointed about that,” Nikki Reale said.

Reale said coming to the Clifton Heights Athletic Field for the carnival is a family tradition and she’s not the only one who’s disappointed.

“This is our field so this is where everything happens in the summer, parades, all that,” Kate Smith said.

“It’s a bad place for a school with all the traffic here,” Sean Smith said.

It most likely will be the last time, but Clifton Heights residents are enjoying the field while they can.

The carnival is in town through Sunday.