By CBS3 Staff
LOWER SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a so-called “hot dog diva,” who allegedly stole from a Bucks County grocery store.

Police say the woman walked out of the Feasterville Giant store with stolen hot dogs, milk, juice, produce, yogurt, roast beef, chicken and paper towels. She was also seen pushing around a toddler in a shopping cart.

Credit: CBS3

Surveillance video captured the woman making a getaway in a white Jeep Cherokee that was parked in the parking lot.

Police say the woman is a frequent shopper at the store, usually on Tuesdays.

If you have any information, call police at 215-357-1235.

