MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — Two female students at Penncrest High School are accused of giving a teen boy a water bottle mixed with urine and toilet water, Pennsylvania State Police say. Authorities say the 15-year-old boy became sick after drinking the contaminated water bottle.
Police say two 15-year-old girls are considered suspects in the case.
The alleged incident happened on May 7 and police were not notified until May 11.
Rose Tree Media School District officials have not yet returned CBS3’s calls for comment.
State police have characterized the investigation as an aggravated assault case.
It’s unclear if charges have been filed yet.
