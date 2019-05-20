PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – No one wants to hear the city they live in is ranked on a list about mosquitoes. Unfortunately, Philadelphia has been ranked No. 8 on Orkin’s 2019 Top 50 Mosquito Cities List.
Mosquito season ranges from April to October with mosquitoes being more active when temperatures are above 80 degrees.
Orkin found their results by comparing the most residential and commercial mosquito treatments from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019.
“Mosquitoes are more than annoying, they can be a major health threat,” Orkin Entomologist Dr. Mark Beavers said. “Mosquito-borne disease such as West Nile virus, encephalitides, dengue, chikungunya and for those who may remember, Zika, threaten the safety of humans and pets.”
Atlanta, New York and Washington, D.C. were the top three cities on the list.