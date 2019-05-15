By CBS3 Staff
CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Not one, not two, but six — six– residents at one Cherry Hill nursing home are turning 100 years old or more this year. Residents at Premier Cadbury Nursing Home held a big birthday celebration.

Each of the guests of honor received a sash, corsage, and of course, a slice of cake.

The oldest of the bunch, Freida Leftkowith, will be 106! She says her secret to longevity is good genes and spending time with her family.

