



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A giant baby shower is pampering military moms and mothers-to-be in Burlington County. The baby shower is put on by Operation Homefront, an organization that strives to support military families in many ways.

Today’s support included getting moms some much needed baby gear.

It was time to get a little pampered at the joint base McGuire-Dix Lakehurst as 75 women carrying babies and or sporting baby bellies took part in the “Star-Spangled Babies” baby shower.

“Our mission is to build strong, stable and secure military families,” Operation Homefront senior director Pete Stinson said.

Delta Children, the world’s largest manufacturer of baby cribs, gave each family a new crib.

“I’m still in shock,” Rachel Hoins said. “Especially having twins and my husband is not here, it definitely takes a toll on me and I’m very thankful for everything that Operation Homefront did.”

In addition to giving out these cribs, Delta did a safety presentation because part of their mission is lowering the rates of sudden infant death syndrome.

Delta CEO Joe Shamie, whose mission is baby safety, says the family business has gladly donated to this event for six years.

“It’s my way of saying thank you to these soldiers, these families of soldiers, for keeping my family safe,” Shamie said.

One family in particular got some extra freebies.

“Everything in the house was salvageable,” said Nicole Gidney.

Gidney and her family from Cookstown lost everything they owned in a fire on Easter.

Gidney is due this week. She says she felt lost after the fire, but Delta is giving them every baby item a family could need.

“We don’t know how to thank everybody enough,” Gidney said. “It’s so overwhelming and it’s the nicest thing ever.”