By CBS3 Staff
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A $5,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of whoever shot a 5-year-old girl and a 67-year-old woman in Chester over the weekend.

The shooting happened Saturday during a Mother’s Day block party on the 200 block of Lloyd Street.

“These are our babies and we are going to do everything humanly possible to make sure they don’t become a statistic because of some foolish act of violence,” said Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Chester Police.

