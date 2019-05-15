



FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A man accused of killing a toddler is in custody tonight. The 22-month-old toddler was killed a week before Christmas.

Shawn Felmey was arrested Wednesday morning, more than 1,000 miles away, in Melbourne, Florida.

Nearly five months later, the family of the slain baby may have their first taste of justice. The baby was found lifeless in a Bucks County apartment, and now the suspect is in custody.

“22-month-old baby Brandon was murdered at the hands of the defendant, Shawn Felmey,” Bucks County Deputy District Attorney Kate Kohler said.

That’s what the District Attorney’s Office of Bucks County is going to try to prove in court. 45-year-old Felmey was arrested in Florida with the help of Falls Township Police and Bucks County investigators.

“Baby Brandon was either thrown or slammed into the ground of the basement,” Kohler said.

An autopsy revealed blunt force trauma to the head brought the Brandon Warner’s life to an end inside an apartment at The Commons at Fallsington.

According to the DA’s office, Felmey was always a suspect. He was dating Brandon’s mother at the time.

“They are having a very difficult time with this whole situation, as any parent would,” Kohler said.

Officials say Felmey is the only person who had access to the baby’s bedroom, and his story changed multiple times throughout the investigation.

Witnesses also reported seeing Felmey handle the baby roughly, which led investigators to his front door in Florida.

Felmey is currently awaiting extradition.

“We look forward to obtaining justice for this little baby and his parents, who have been mourning, obviously since this has occurred,” Kohler said.

Felmey has been charged with homicide and endangering the welfare of a child.