By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, New Jersey news, Patco, Philadelphia News


LINDENWOLD, NJ (CBS) — PATCO has announced that it is canceling the planned changes to its owl service after receiving feedback from the public about security concerns. The transportation company announced the decision on their website on Monday.

“PATCO continues to study security concerns during the owl hours and I am creating a special task force led by DRPA Police Captain George Bollendorf to make recommendations about security on the owl service,” said PATCO President John T. Hanson.

The agency will continue to evaluate the feedback and study issues related to security during owl service hours.

PATCO will continue to operate the schedule currently in effect since April 15.

