PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – PATCO’s new overnight schedule that was scheduled to take effect Monday has been put on hold. The regional rail carrier says it’s postponing the implementation date until June 1 as it evaluates feedback from its riders and allow additional time to adjust to the changes.
Under the proposed night owl schedule, PATCO will close seven stations between Philadelphia and South Jersey while running fewer trains.
Each train will have a police officer on it over safety concerns.
The changes include trains running once every 60 minutes on weeknights instead of once every 45 minutes. Between midnight and 1 a.m., trains will stop at all stations except for 9/10th and Locust.
Weekend trains will run every 45 minutes, making stops at all stations except 9/10th and Locust between midnight and 2 a.m. Then from 2 a.m. to 4:30 a.m., trains will operate once an hour and stop only at Lindenwold, Woodcrest, Ferry, Broadway, 8th and Market and 15/16th and Locust stations.
PATCO says its goal is to incorporate commuter feedback before its changes.