HAMBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Authorities say a truck driver has been charged with vehicular homicide in a fiery crash last fall that killed a New Jersey couple driving to their wedding in Pittsburgh. Pennsylvania State Police issued an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Jaspreet Singh Chahal of Frenso, California.

Chahal is also charged with reckless endangering and summary counts including careless and reckless driving in the Nov. 14 crash on Interstate 78.

The Reading Eagle reports that police in Berks County allege that he was distracted by a cellphone conversation and didn’t see traffic stopped ahead of him before striking another vehicle, killing 35-year-old Kathryn Schurtz of Jersey City, New Jersey and her fiance, 42-year-old Joseph Kearney.

The accident involved five tractor-trailers and a sedan.

Court documents don’t list an attorney for Chahal and a message could not be left Wednesday at a number listed for him.

