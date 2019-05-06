Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are investigating a robbery at a popular steakhouse just steps away from City Hall. Police say a 36-year-old employee of McCormick and Schmick’s was assaulted and robbed around 1 a.m. Sunday.
The suspect demanded a large amount of cash from the restaurant’s safe be placed into a backpack. The suspect then tied the victim’s hands and fled the scene.
If you have any information, call police.