By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are investigating a robbery at a popular steakhouse just steps away from City Hall. Police say a 36-year-old employee of McCormick and Schmick’s was assaulted and robbed around 1 a.m. Sunday.

The suspect demanded a large amount of cash from the restaurant’s safe be placed into a backpack. The suspect then tied the victim’s hands and fled the scene.

If you have any information, call police.

