BREAKING:Upper Darby High School Athletic Trainer Dies After Suffering Heart Attack During Broad Street Run
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The athletic trainer for Upper Darby High School died after suffering a heart attack during Sunday’s Broad Street Run. The Upper Darby School District said in a statement that Brian Smart passed away.

“It is obvious that Brian was beloved by the students that he worked with, and we’ve been receiving messages all morning about his passing,” the school district said in a statement.

The school district also released a statement from Smart’s father, which reads, in part, “Thank you very much for such kind words and your prayers. The world certainly lost a good one yesterday… Brian really enjoyed working in UD…working with you and the students of Upper Darby.”

The school district says more information will be made available as it is known.

Nearly 40,000 runners took part in Sunday’s 10-mile run.

