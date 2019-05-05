



NEWARK, Del. (CBS) – A 41-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly pretending to be a ride share service driver and sexually assaulting a woman at knifepoint Saturday in Newark. Police charged Roberto Rodriguez with first degree rape, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, and other related charges.

Police say after releasing photos of the suspect’s vehicle they received various tips that led them to the vehicle parked at a residence on Nottingham Road in Newark.

Detectives investigated the vehicle and determined the registered owner of the vehicle matched the description of the suspect.

When the suspect left the residence, he was stopped by officers and had a knife in his possession.

As officials continued to investigate they developed further probable cause to arrest Rodriguez.

He appeared before a judge in New Castle where he was ordered to be held on $63,000 cash bail.

Rodriguez was transported to the Howard R. Young Correctional Facility in Wilmington.

No further information is available at this time.