



NEWARK, Del. (CBS) – A man claiming to be driving for a ride-sharing app held a woman at knife point and sexually assaulted her near the University of Delaware, police say.

Officials say the suspect stopped a 21-year-old woman walking on South Chapel Street in the area of East Delaware Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Saturday.

The victim told police the suspect pulled up to her explaining he was driving for a ride share service and offered her a ride home.

The victim had not requested a ride from the ride share service, but got into the vehicle and the suspect began to drive northbound on North Chapel Street.

During the drive, police say the driver pulled over, displayed a knife, and told the victim to perform a sexual act with him.

After the sexual act was complete, he continued to drive the victim.

The victim was released from the vehicle on Vassar Drive in Newark and went to a nearby residence where she called police.

She was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, about 40 years old, medium build, short hair and speaks broken English with an accent.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a silver 4-door GMC pickup truck with an extended cab and a tool chest behind the cab. The pickup truck reportedly has a license plate from an unknown state on both the front and back of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective D. Bystricky at 302-366-7100, extension 3136.