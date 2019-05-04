ABINGTON, PA (CBS) — A man is being treated for burns after he attempted to light himself on fire inside a Huntingdon Valley Starbucks, police say. The incident unfolded around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of a shopping center on Huntingdon Pike.
Abington Township Police were responding to a vehicle fire in the parking lot when they found a man standing outside of the car dosing himself with a flammable liquid.
Police say the man tried to avoid officers by running into a Starbucks in the shopping center, customers and employees were able to get out of the store unharmed.
As police attempted to negotiate with the man, he threatened to use a lighter to light himself on fire, but police were able to get him to the ground.
In the process the man struck his lighter once, which caused first and second degree burns to his hands.
The man was apprehended and is being treated for minor burns and abrasions.