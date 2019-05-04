  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Muslim American Society


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Muslim American Society is investigating a video that shows children reciting a violent poem in Arabic. The incident happened at a Philadelphia Islamic Center in April.

According to a translation, the children said “We will defend Palestine with our bodies. We will chop off their heads.”

CBS3 has not independently verified that translation.

The Muslim American Society said in a statement it “rejects what happened and call this an unintended mistake and an oversight in which the center and students are remorseful.”

Philadelphia’s Anti-Defamation League also issued a statement, saying, “If the translation is accurate, it is extremely disturbing. Children should not be indoctrinated to hate.”

