By Stephanie Ballesteros
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Pennsylvania News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – PennDOT says they have fixed a technical issue that was affecting photo licensing and related services. The outage caused disruptions Tuesday for anyone trying to update their driver’s license photo.

PennDOT announced Wednesday driver licensing and photo licensing were back up and running.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this outage has caused our customers,” PennDOT said.

For more information on PennDOT services, click here.

 

 

