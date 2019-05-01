WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS)– Washington Township officials say the mercury detected in the gym floors did not leak into the concrete below. Last month, both parents and teachers voiced concerns about the health risk surrounding exposure to mercury vapor.
Eight school gymnasiums in Washington Township have synthetic floors that were installed with mercury additives. Wear and tear over time releases mercury vapor. The school district learned of the problem back in 2017, but parents weren’t told until January of this year.
Washington Township School District Moves All Gym Classes After Floors Test Positive For Mercury
The school district is now working on a plan to rip up and replace the rubberized gym flooring and a dance studio at eight of its schools. They have been found to contain mercury.
The gyms and studio are closed to students and staff.
The concrete will remain in place during the replacement project.