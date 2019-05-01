BREAKING:Teen Boy Critically Injured After Being Struck By Car While Crossing Street, Police Say
By CBS3 Staff
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS)– Washington Township officials say the mercury detected in the gym floors did not leak into the concrete below. Last month, both parents and teachers voiced concerns about the health risk surrounding exposure to mercury vapor.

Eight school gymnasiums in Washington Township have synthetic floors that were installed with mercury additives. Wear and tear over time releases mercury vapor. The school district learned of the problem back in 2017, but parents weren’t told until January of this year.

The school district is now working on a plan to rip up and replace the rubberized gym flooring and a dance studio at eight of its schools. They have been found to contain mercury.

The gyms and studio are closed to students and staff.

The concrete will remain in place during the replacement project.

