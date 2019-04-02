



WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — The Washington Township School District is taking action after rubber gym floors in its eight schools tested positive for mercury. Officials now say all gym classes will take place outside of the gyms for the remainder of the school year.

Mercury was used as an additive to set the floors in many school districts up until the early 2000s.

The district says the gyms tested well below state health guidelines for mercury levels and the gyms do not present any health risk.

Plans are underway to replace the gym floors this summer.