  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — The Washington Township School District is taking action after rubber gym floors in its eight schools tested positive for mercury. Officials now say all gym classes will take place outside of the gyms for the remainder of the school year.

Mercury was used as an additive to set the floors in many school districts up until the early 2000s.

‘A Lot Of Parents Are Upset’: Health Concern After Rubber Gym Floors At Several Schools Test Positive For Mercury

The district says the gyms tested well below state health guidelines for mercury levels and the gyms do not present any health risk.

Plans are underway to replace the gym floors this summer.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s