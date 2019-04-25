



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While Eagles fans will have to wait for the Birds to pick at No. 25, the Giants provided the internet with some good fodder, selecting QB Daniel Jones with the sixth pick.

Jones was the second QB drafted, but was ranked as the 39th-best prospect by CBS Sports and the 59th-best prospect by ESPN. The Cardinals selected Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick.

Giants fans can’t believe it… pic.twitter.com/0ycB2hs4HS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 26, 2019

SHUT DOWN THIS FRANCHISE — Slim Skjeidy (@based_skjei) April 26, 2019

Giants fans, do you think Daniel Jones is the answer?

Giants fans: pic.twitter.com/hZ7zHxSE2t — Cromartie Jr. (@SpyroKush) April 26, 2019

NFL teams when below-average quarterbacks are available in the top 10: pic.twitter.com/yuYNlLpxTb — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) April 24, 2019

“I wanted to give it an F, but I didn’t… I gave it a D.”@PriscoCBS says he LIKES Daniel Jones, but he doesn’t like him at No. 6 to the New York Giants. pic.twitter.com/w2qj7qXXus — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) April 26, 2019

Eli Manning seems entrenched as the starter for at least this season as Jones is groomed into the future franchise QB.

The Giants have had one of the most interesting and questionable offseasons in the NFL. They traded away one of the game’s best receivers in 26-year-old Odell Beckham Jr. That trade landed them the No. 17 pick in return as well as the 95th pick and safety Jabrill Peppers.

That move seemed to signal a rebuild, but Giants’ GM Dave Gettleman has publicly backed aging Manning on multiple occasions.

Elsewhere around the NFC East, the Redskins hold the 15th pick and with Alex Smith’s health in question, seem to be in desperate need of a franchise quarterback.

The Cowboys traded their first-round pick in a deal with the Raiders that landed them Amari Cooper during last season. That one seems to have worked out pretty well.