PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a big night for Eagles fans! The NFL Draft begins with Round One getting underway in Nashville Thursday night.
There is plenty of anticipation, speculation and optimism as the team looks toward the future. The Birds have the 25th pick tonight.
But they’re known for wheeling and dealing like they did last year when they traded out of the first round. The Eagles then selected tight end Dallas Goedert with the 49th pick overall.
This is a draft that has a ton of depth along the defensive line, which suits Howie Roseman well. Roseman has made seven first-round picks as the Eagles general manager, and four of them have been defensive lineman.
“We want guys who fit our scheme, first,” Roseman said. “There will be a lot of players in the draft on the defensive side, for instance, who are more suited to a 3-4 than a 4-3.
“Our goal is to take the best player available, try to accumulate a lot of good players for our football team going forward,” Roseman said.
You may think at No. 25, what sort of value is there? A lot.
In CBSSport’s pre-draft rankings, 12 of the top 32 players are defensive lineman.