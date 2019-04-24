POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Police are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect wanted for the murder of a 25-year-old man on Easter. Authorities say 31-year-old Stephen Moore has been charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of Joshua Smith at 625 Industrial Highway in Pottstown.
Police say Moore’s last known address is in Pottstown but has since fled. Moore has ties to both the Reading and Camden, New Jersey, areas.
Officials say Moore is a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He’s 5-foot-7 and weighs about 150 pounds.
Smith was found shot multiple times on Sunday.
According to police, at the time Smith’s body was found, an officer began following a silver Jeep speeding down Industrial Highway. The jeep crashed at the intersection of High and Wilson Streets and the male driver fled the scene on foot.
Investigators found that the jeep is owned by Moore’s wife and both Moore and Smith were seen leaving Smith’s residence earlier on Easter.
Police recovered two handguns and two cellphones from the jeep.
If you have any information about Moore’s location, call police at 610-970-6570.