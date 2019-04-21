Comments
POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A 25-year-old man is dead after police say he was shot and killed on an industrial highway in Pottstown. The shooting happened at approximately 12:30 p.m. near Pottstown Roller Mills, Inc. located at 625 Industrial Highway.
Authorities say the victim was found at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. He was then rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
People nearby were told to stay inside while police investigated.
Two Men Shot Multiple Times In West Philadelphia Double Shooting, Police Say
If you have any information on this incident, call police at 610-970-6570.