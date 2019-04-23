



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 12-year-old boy is being hailed a hero after saving his sister from being shot during a burglary inside their home in the Frankford section of Philadelphia. The boy and his father were shot when they walked into the burglary that was in progress on the 5300 block of Marlow Street on Monday night.

The boy took a bullet for his little sister during the armed robbery after pushing her out of the way.

The boy who was shot is doing fine after suffering a grazed bullet to his chest.

Police say gunfire broke out after the family returned home from a stop to the Home Depot.

The dad was hit several times in his hands, legs and back. The gunmen then aimed for one of his daughters, but the 12-year-old boy pushed her out of the way.

“What he did for his sister is amazing,” said Ana Caseres, the little girl’s godmother. “It’s kind of sad that this happened. I hope you guys can help out in finding the person that did this.”

Police are reviewing security video taken from nearby cameras. Video shows a gold pickup truck circling the neighborhood before stopping.

Two men got out and walked off camera before later jumping back into their truck and taking off.

The father is currently recovering at Temple University Hospital.