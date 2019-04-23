



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A father and his 12-year-old son were shot Monday night when they returned home to find a burglary in progress. Police say the father and son were out with the rest of their family at Home Depot and arrived home to at least two intruders in their house.

It happened at a home on the 5200 block of Marlowe Street in the city’s Frankford section.

Police say the father is in critical condition after he was shot in both arms and the torso, and the boy is in stable condition after suffering a graze wound to the chest.

‘He Had No Family’: Hundreds Attend Funeral Services For Decorated United States Army Veteran

Police say at least 10 shots were fired inside the house. Authorities say the father has a gun permit and had a weapon in his possession, but it’s not clear if he fired any shots.

They also say it does not appear the victims knew the intruders and that this burglary may be related to other burglaries in the area.

“It’s definitely random at this point, from what we can tell,” said Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker. “We do have a couple of burglaries in this area that have occurred over the past two weeks, one block over, so we’re concerned that we do have maybe some individuals committing burglaries in this area.”

Police are searching for the suspects, who they say left the scene in a gold minivan.

The first suspect is described as a black male, 26 to 29 years old, tall, heavy-set and wearing a gray jacket. The second suspect is described as a black male, 26 to 29 years old, taller than the other male, tattoo on left arm and wearing a red and blue jacket.

If you have any information on this incident, contact police.