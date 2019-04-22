



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb says he has “no beef” with Carson Wentz after saying the organization should move on from the current signal caller in a couple of years if the Birds can’t get out of the second round of the playoffs. McNabb’s comments on CBS Sports Radio’s “The Zach Gelb Show” irked many, including Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson, who referred to the former Pro Bowl quarterback as a snake.

@donovanjmcnabb 🐍 🐍 🐍 🐍 🐍 🐍…and you wonder why nobody respects you when you come back!!!! — Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) April 22, 2019

On Saturday, McNabb said the 26-year-old Wentz must take the Eagles past the second round of the playoffs in the “next two, maybe three” years or the team should draft his replacement.

“If he can’t get out of the second round, they should look to possibly draft another quarterback because you just don’t know about his durability,” McNabb said. “Staying healthy is very key in this league. The team only goes as far as their quarterback takes them. And they put so many eggs in the basket with Carson Wentz, and he has to prove that in the next two years.”

McNabb also added, “[Wentz] hasn’t been healthy. He hasn’t really proven to me, besides the year before he got hurt, in his first year, of really the MVP candidate. He needs to get back to that mode.”

On Monday, the former Eagle tried to clarify his comments, saying he has “no beef, riff, or ill-will” toward Wentz.

For those of you who misread, didn’t understand, were confused or just didn’t like my comments let me clarify it for you. Let me start by saying there’s no beef,riff or ill-will toward @cj_wentz or the @Eagles . My comments were strictly based off of experience and understanding — Donovan McNabb (@donovanjmcnabb) April 22, 2019

“My comments were strictly based off of experience and understanding of how the business of football worked,” McNabb tweeted. “You are consistently evaluated everyday, every game and if you are reliable and or healthy enough to play.”

Of how The Business of football works. You are consistently evaluated everyday, every game and if you are reliable and or healthy enough to play. I know at times as players and fans it can be confusing to move on from a beloved player but due to the business of health — Donovan McNabb (@donovanjmcnabb) April 22, 2019

McNabb continued, “Maybe people just didn’t like it because it’s coming from me or I answered a question from one of the talents on the radio the way you didn’t agree with. If that’s how you feel, I’m sorry you feel that way. It’s the nature of the game.”

And trust tough decisions are usually made. Maybe people just didn’t like it because it’s coming from me or I answered a question from one of the talents on the radio the way you didn’t agree with. If that’s how you feel I’m sorry you feel that way. It’s

the nature of the game. — Donovan McNabb (@donovanjmcnabb) April 22, 2019

Wentz was having an MVP-type season in 2017 before tearing his ACL in a December game against the Los Angeles Rams. Nick Foles then took over and led the Eagles to the organization’s first-ever Super Bowl championship.

Last season, Wentz got hurt once again and only played in 11 games. Foles led the Eagles back to the playoffs after losing in the Divisional Round to the New Orleans Saints.

Over three seasons, Wentz has played in 40 games, throwing for 70 touchdowns and 10,152 yards.