



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Lane Johnson isn’t having any of it. The Pro Bowl right tackle is coming to the defense of his quarterback by going after an Eagles legend.

Johnson on Sunday night tweeted a venomous reply to Donovan McNabb, presumably in response to No. 5’s comments about Carson Wentz.

@donovanjmcnabb 🐍 🐍 🐍 🐍 🐍 🐍…and you wonder why nobody respects you when you come back!!!! — Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) April 22, 2019

“And you wonder why nobody respects you when you come back!!!!” Johnson tweeted.

Johnson even used six (6!) snake emojis in his tweet.

McNabb said Saturday on CBS Sports Radio’s “The Zach Gelb Show” that the Eagles should have Wentz on an extremely short leash.

How short? If the Eagles don’t advance past the second round within the “next two, maybe three years” they should draft Wentz’s replacement.

“If he can’t get out of the second round, they should look to possibly draft another quarterback because you just don’t know about his durability,” McNabb said. “Staying healthy is very key in this league. The team only goes as far as their quarterback takes them. And they put so many eggs in the basket with Carson Wentz, and he has to prove that in the next two years.”

Of course, McNabb caught a lot of heat for his opinions on Wentz – even if his questions about No. 11’s durability are legitimate.

While Wentz was sidelined with a torn ACL when the Eagles won Super Bowl LII, he did play an enormous part into the Birds’ only Super Bowl win.

Nick Foles is forever a folk hero in Philadelphia – as he should be – but it’s important not to discredit Wentz’s role in the Eagles’ Super Bowl win in 2018.

Before his injury, Wentz was well on his way to an MVP. Even when he was sidelined, he was helping Foles any way he could.

The Eagles fully committed to Wentz this offseason by letting Foles leave in free agency. It was the right thing to do.

There may be questions about the Eagles’ offensive line long term, but Johnson is one of the game’s toughest tackles.

He protects his quarterback on the field – and off it too. Consider this his “that’s my quarterback” moment. Except this was done with a lot more tone.