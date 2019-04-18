



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men have been arrested for the murder of a 23-year-old man inside of a mini market in the city’s Frankford section last week and one of those suspects is connected to the shooting death of a mechanic outside of his Wissinoming auto repair shop, police say. Izeem Hunter was shot multiple times in the torso and killed inside the store on the 5500 block of Torresdale Avenue on April 11, according to police.

Officers found Hunter lying on the floor of the store. He was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after 5 p.m.

Now, police say the murder is connected to the killing of mechanic Michael Gleba, who was struck by a stray bullet while working on a car last week in Wissinoming. Police say Gleba was shot when four men began shooting at each other during a drug deal, near Northeast Speedometer Services on Benner Street.

‘A Beautiful Person’: Community Remembers Beloved Mechanic Killed By Stray Bullet In Wissinoming

Twenty-eight-year-old Timothy Sherfield was arrested last Friday after a brief police pursuit ended with a crash, a day after Gleba’s killing.

Sherfield has been charged with murder, criminal conspiracy and related offenses in relation to Hunter’s murder.

On Wednesday, 20-year-old James MacGregor was arrested and has been charged with murder and related offenses for the killing of Hunter.