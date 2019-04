PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– A man is dead after being shot in the head inside a Wissinoming corner store on Thursday evening. According to Philadelphia police, the shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. on the 5500 block of Torresdale Avenue.

Police say the 23-year-old man was shot once in the head before he was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police have not yet recovered a weapon.

No arrests have been made.