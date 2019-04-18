  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A police officer was injured Thursday evening when a vicious dog bit his leg, according to authorities. Police responded to a call of a dog trying to attack people in West Philadelphia just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Upon arriving at the scene on the 200 block of South Cecil Street, the dog attacked the officer, forcing him to shoot the dog several times.

Medics treated the officer for a bite to his left leg. There is no word on his condition.

