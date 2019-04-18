  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) Three teenagers have been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run near the Olney Transportation Center in the Logan section of Philadelphia, officials say. The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say they’ve arrested a 22-year-old man who hit the victims with his white 1999 Ford Explorer and then fled the scene.

A 14-year-old boy suffered injuries to both arms, a 16-year-old girl suffered a head injury and a 17-year-old girl suffered an injury to her right leg.

The victims were taken to Einstein Medical Center and all are in stable condition.

