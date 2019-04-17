  • CBS 3On Air

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday that the Atlantic City Rail Line will now reopen on Sunday, May 12, nearly two weeks ahead of schedule. Services were originally supposed to resume on the rail line May 24.

Service at the Princeton Branch will also resume on May 12.

“Our economy relies upon our residents getting where they need to go reliably and safely, and Governor Christie’s nearly decade-long mismanagement of NJ TRANSIT undermined the capacity of NJ TRANSIT to fulfill that responsibility,” Murphy said in a statement. “That is why I’m so pleased to announce the early restoration of the NJ TRANSIT Atlantic City Rail Line and the Princeton Branch Dinky Line, which will allow our commuters to get to work, school, and back again, free of disruption. I applaud NJ TRANSIT’s leadership for their efforts to improve safety and restore service. Our residents and commuters deserve nothing less.”

The Atlantic City Rail Line was shut down in September for safety improvements, which were completed in December.

The rail line’s schedule has also been updated. Click here for the new weekday schedule and click here for the new weekend schedule.

