



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Atlantic City Rail Line will reopen Friday, May 24, New Jersey Transit announced Tuesday.

The ACRL and the Princeton Branch will resume full service.

All alternate service options will remain in effect until the rails reopen.

‘Gun Safety 2.0’: Gov. Phil Murphy Calls For Stronger Gun Laws In New Jersey

The announcement comes after New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy demanded an exact reopen date.

The line was shut down in September for safety improvements, which were completed in December.

New Jersey Transit says equipment and engineer shortages are to blame for the continued closure.