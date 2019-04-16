Comments
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Burlington Township Police want to remind drivers to be careful of emergency vehicles following a very close call this past Sunday.
They released this video, showing an officer barely getting out of the way of a passing vehicle during a traffic stop. That vehicle remained on the scene and no one was hurt.
It it the law in New Jersey that drivers must slow down or move into a different lane when approaching any emergency vehicle with flashing lights.