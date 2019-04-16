



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Multiple injuries were reported following a multi-vehicle crash involving a SEPTA bus in the city’s Mayfair section, Tuesday afternoon. It happened near Bustleton and Devereaux Avenues, around 1:30 p.m.

Officials say the SEPTA bus was loading passengers when a private paratransit bus and vehicle collided.

The extent of injuries is unclear at this time.

There is no word on how the crash happened.

