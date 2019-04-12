



PHILADELPHIA (CBS)— The Pennsylvania SPCA is teaming up with the North Shore Animal League America’s “2019 Tour For Life” for the world’s largest mobile pet adoption event. The tour is coming to the Philadelphia Brewing Company, located at 2440 Frankford Ave., on Sunday, April 14, from noon to 3 p.m.

Four Mobile Pet Adoption Units have been traveling across the country since early March, helping animal shelters and rescue groups in 51 cities and towns in 38 states.

The goal of the tour is to generate more awareness of their organizations, along with finding homes for the adoptable animals in their care.

The event is being sponsored by Purina and supported by Swiffer, who will be providing giveaways throughout the day.