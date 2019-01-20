  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It is an absolute requirement that you bring your pets inside during this wet, cold weather our area will be getting. Carol Erickson, an animal advocate with the Pennsylvania SPCA, joined Eyewitness News Sunday morning.

She says it is a bad combination when you have a bad owner and bad weather.

For those neighbors who look out the window and see an animal freezing, don’t hesitate to call the PSPCA or police.

Temperatures To Drop Below Freezing Sunday 

Here are some numbers you can report pets in weather danger to:

1. PSPCA: 866-601-SPCA
2. Police: 9-1-1
3. Philly ACCT: 267-385-3800, dial #1

For those New Jersey residences, call police, the township, or county prosecutor’s office.

