



SEWELL, N.J. (CBS) — Young deaf students are proving that nothing can hold them back. A new inspirational music video from Bankbridge Elementary School students in South Jersey is going viral.

Music is said to be a universal language and a group of deaf students in Sewell is sharing an important message with their new music video that was produced at the school.

With the drumbeat of inspiration, students at Bankbridge Elementary are walking to their own beat and feeling their music at a music therapy class for deaf and hard of hearing children.

“I think everybody feels music, no matter hearing or not,” said music therapist Alyssa Cop. “I think we feel it internally, externally. I think there’s just a power that music provides people.”

To showcase that vision, Cop and the students created a music video — a signed interpretation of “This Is Me.”

The song from “The Greatest Showman” has been called an anthem for outcasts about the power of overcoming obstacles.

“When we heard it, we knew it was magic,” said Cop. “It’s just about being brave and strong no matter what your scars are or where you come from or your disability or your ability. That you are special and powerful and you can do anything.”

Two of the stars of the video, 9-year-old Raymond and 6-year-old Isaiah, said through an interpreter how much they loved making the video.

“It was exciting,” said Isaiah.

“It was fun,” added Raymond. “I like to drum and dance.”

Words aren’t needed to express joy of the music that might not be heard in the ordinary way, but it’s moving and meaningful, just the same.

The Bankbridge music video is on YouTube and the school’s Facebook page and it’s quickly gathering thousands of views.