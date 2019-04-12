



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fisher-Price announced Friday the recall of nearly 5 million Rock ‘n Play Sleepers following the reported deaths of 32 infants. The sleeper’s very design, on an incline, poses a risk to infants because they can suffocate if they tilt their heads forward.

The issue is mainly with babies younger than 3 months.

“Since the 2009 product introduction, over 30 infant fatalities have occurred in Rock ‘n Play Sleepers, after the infants rolled over while unrestrained, or under other circumstances,” the Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.

According to Fisher-Price, the reported deaths suggest some consumers are using the Rock ‘n Play after their babies can roll over and without its harness restraint.

Fisher-Price first issued a warning about the sleeper last week, citing infant deaths.

The American Academy of Pediatrics also urged parents to stop using the product immediately.