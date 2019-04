MALVERN, Pa. (CBS) — Police are investigating after a vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in Malvern Thursday night. Police say the incident occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. on the 800 block of West King Road.

The striking vehicle remained on scene. The victim’s identity has not been released.

There is no word on what caused the incident. Police continue to investigate.