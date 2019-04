BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey State Police need the public’s help finding two men wanted in connection with a huge forest fire in Burlington County.

Authorities released this picture. They believe the men may have information about the fire that started on Sunday, March 30.

The fire destroyed more than 11,000 acres in Washington and Woodland Townships.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 609-296-3132.