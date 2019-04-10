



PHILADELPHIA (CBS)— Drones aren’t the only futuristic devices helping to get jobs done. Walmart is getting ready to add some new high-tech employees, they are calling “smart assistants.”

Robot floor cleaners are coming to 1,500 stores, Walmart is also adding 600 conveyor belts that can sort inventory automatically, and at least 300 bots that can check if shelves are running out of stock. The company originally started testing this technology in 2017.

The debut of the robots is designed so that that customers will have a better chance of finding a staff member if they need assistance, while improved inventory management should help make sure items are always available on the shelves.

The retailer admitted that the robots will be replacing certain jobs.