



PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (CBS) — Meet Marty. Eyewitness News cameras spotted him working at the Giant on Chemical Road in Plymouth Meeting.

Giant tested robots like Marty and they noticed they helped by freeing up associates, so they can spend more time serving customers.

The robots move around the store on their own and help keep costumers and workers safe by identifying any hazards.

Giant has started to deploy robots like Marty in all of its stores.