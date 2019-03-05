BREAKING:Uber Driver Missing For 8 Days Found Dead In Vehicle Outside 30th Street Station, Family Says
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Offbeat, Talkers


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (CBS) — Meet Marty. Eyewitness News cameras spotted him working at the Giant on Chemical Road in Plymouth Meeting.

Credit: CBS3

Giant tested robots like Marty and they noticed they helped by freeing up associates, so they can spend more time serving customers.

The robots move around the store on their own and help keep costumers and workers safe by identifying any hazards.

Credit: CBS3

Giant has started to deploy robots like Marty in all of its stores.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s