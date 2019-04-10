



PHILADELPHIA (CBS)— The American Academy of Pediatrics joined in the calls for a baby sleeper to be recalled. Fisher-Price has admitted that 10 infants have died in their “Rock ‘N Play Sleeper.” However, Consumer Reports has linked 32 deaths to that sleeper and the nation’s top pediatricians say it should be off the market.

In December 2017, Keenan and Evan Overton awoke to find their 5-month-old son on his stomach unresponsive. Ezra died of suffocation and the Overtons say his sleeper was to blame.

“I saw Ezra face down with his nose squished into the back of the seat and he was already passed away. I picked him up and he was like a doll,” said Ezra’s father, Evan Overton.

“My heart’s just broken that he’s gone,” said Ezra’s mother, Keenan Overton.

They’re speaking out for Ezra to warn other parents, in the wake of a Consumer Reports investigation that links the deaths of 32 babies to the Fisher-Price Rock ‘N Play Sleeper. Now, the American Academy of Pediatrics is urging parents to stop using the product immediately.

“So we had no reason to suspect that it would be dangerous because it’s Fisher-Price, it’s a reliable company,” said Keenan Overton.

Consumer Reports say the issue is mainly with babies younger than 3 months. The sleeper’s very design, on an incline, poses a risk to infants because they can suffocate if they tilt their heads forward.

“The loss of a child is tragic and heartbreaking, it’s essential that the product warnings and instructions are always followed,” said Fisher-Price in a statement.

They advise parents to stop using the product when the baby can roll over.

But the Overtons say that is not good enough and they don’t want to see the product on the shelves again.

“I hope they recall it,” said Keenan Overton.

The Overtons say they’re in negotiations with Fisher-Price and Mattel, their parent company, but there’s been no official information about a recall. The company first issued a warning about the sleeper last week, citing infant deaths.