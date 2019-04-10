



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Researchers say there’s no such thing as a “sugar rush” as a new study finds that sugar does not improve your mood, but it can worsen it. The research, published in the Neuroscience and Biobehavioral Reviews, reviewed data collected from 31 other studies involving almost 1,300 adults.

The results found that sugar consumption doesn’t have a beneficial effect on mood. It actually increases tiredness and lowers alertness within an hour of consuming it.

Researchers also looked at how quantity and type of sugar consumed might affect mood, and if taking part in demanding mental and physical activities made any difference.

They found that the amount of sugar consumed or activities engaged in after taking it have virtually no effect on mood.

“We hope our findings will go a long way to dispel the myth of the ‘sugar rush’ and inform public health policies to decrease sugar consumption,” said researcher Elizabeth Maylor, a professor at the University of Warwick.

