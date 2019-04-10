



— A mother in Pennsylvania is facing charges after police arrested her boyfriend for allegedly using her children to sell drugs. Paggie Neiman was charged Monday with endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, possession with intent to deliver and other related charges, the Milton Police Department said in a Facebook post.

VIDEO: Woman Damages Dentist’s ‘Disgusting,’ Racy Easter Display In New Jersey

Neiman’s boyfriend, Craig Lytle, was arrested Friday and charged with using her daughters to help him sell marijuana. The girls are 13 and 15 years old, WNEP reported.

‘The Lost Boys Of Bucks County’: Bucks County Murders To Be Turned Into True Crime TV Special On Investigation Discovery

Officers found one-and-a-half pounds of marijuana and nearly $2,000 in cash in the apartment he shared with Neiman and her daughters, according to the Milton Police Department. Assorted paraphernalia used in the weighing and packaging of marijuana was also seized.

Parents told WNEP they’re happy the police were able to put this operation to an end and hope the girls can recover.

‘Sugar Rush’ Is A Myth With No Truth Behind It, Researchers Say

“Honestly, I hope they can talk to somebody and hope that they recognize this is not something that should be happening or being a part of, and hopefully, they can change things in a positive attitude and go in a different direction,” said Tiffani Derr, of Milton.