



BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – The story of the gruesome murders of four young men in Bucks County is being turned into a true crime TV special airing on Investigation Discovery next year. The cable network owned by Discovery, which features documentary-style shows, has confirmed they are working on a two-hour special on the July 2017 killings committed by Cosmo DiNardo.

The episode, which will be titled “The Lost Boys Of Bucks County,” will focus on the investigation that led to the discovery of the bodies of the victims: 19-year-old Jimi Patrick, 21-year-old Tom Meo, 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro, and 22-year-old Mark Sturgis.

Three of the bodies had been burned in a pig roaster and were buried together using heavy equipment. Patrick’s body was found in a separate grave. DiNardo lured the men to his family’s 90-acre farm in Solebury Township under the guise of selling them marijuana.

DiNardo pleaded guilty to the murders and was sentenced to four consecutive sentences of life in prison. DiNardo’s cousin, Sean Kratz, however, shocked the courtroom last year when he rejected a plea offer. Kratz is charged in three of the murders.

In a statement, Investigation Discovery describes the special:

In a gripping limited true-crime special produced by Story House Productions, The Lost Boys of Bucks County unravels the shocking serial murders that set ablaze a small community and rocked it to its core. Over the course of two days in July 2017, five young men go missing in an idyllic, sleepy suburb of Philadelphia. Blue blood born-and-bred Megan Freer is new to the force, but what she lacks in experience she makes up for in instinct and not only a connection to the area, but also to the families of some of the lost boys that further fuels her passion for justice. In the face of great evil, Freer is thrust into a dark and twisted path, forced to follow her intuition to put together the pieces hiding in plain sight that bring a brutal serial killer to justice.

The story will be told from the point-of-view of Middletown Township Police Officer Megan Freer, who was recognized for helping locate the Solebury farm where the missing four young men were found.

The two-hour special is set to air in 2020.

